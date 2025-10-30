Trinity Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trinity Industries announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting earnings of $0.38 per diluted share from continuing operations and generating $187 million in year-to-date operating cash flow. The company delivered 1,680 railcars during the quarter and maintained a lease fleet utilization of 96.8%. Trinity’s CEO highlighted the company’s strong performance across all segments, particularly in the Railcar Leasing and Services segment, which benefited from favorable market conditions. The company also reported a backlog of $1.8 billion and raised its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.70, reflecting sustained margin strength and success in the secondary market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TRN) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trinity Industries stock, see the TRN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRN is a Neutral.

Trinity Industries’ overall score reflects strong leasing business performance and a positive future outlook, tempered by financial challenges such as high leverage and declining revenue. The stock’s valuation and technical indicators suggest stability, but caution is warranted due to operational and cost-related challenges.

Trinity Industries, Inc. operates in the railcar manufacturing and leasing industry, focusing on providing rail transportation products and services. The company is involved in the manufacturing of railcars and offers leasing services, with a significant emphasis on maintaining high fleet utilization and capitalizing on market dynamics.

Average Trading Volume: 574,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.25B

