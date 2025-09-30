Trinity Biotech Announces AGM Results and Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Trinity Biotech ( (TRIB) ).

On September 30, 2025, Trinity Biotech plc held its annual general meeting where shareholders approved all proposed resolutions with at least 93% of votes. Key resolutions included the re-appointment of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor, authorization for the board to fix auditors’ remuneration, reduction of nominal value of A Ordinary Shares, increase in authorized share capital, and refreshing the board’s authority to issue new shares. Jim Walsh retired from the board but will continue as a Scientific Advisor, highlighting his long-term commitment to the company.

Spark’s Take on TRIB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRIB is a Neutral.

Trinity Biotech’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and high debt levels. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the poor valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

More about Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,433,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.96M

