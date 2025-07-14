Trinex Minerals Completes Capital Structure Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Todd River Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TX3) ) has issued an announcement.

Trinex Minerals Limited has completed a consolidation of its capital structure, as approved by shareholders, resulting in a new total of 46,681,443 ordinary fully paid securities on issue. This restructuring is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its position in the critical minerals market, which is vital for clean energy transitions, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market competitiveness.

Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX: TX3) is an Australian-based resources company focused on exploring critical minerals essential for the transition to clean energy. The company holds an option to acquire a significant interest in the Dudley Lithium Project in South Australia and has a substantial lithium exploration presence in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

