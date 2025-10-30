TriNet Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Reaffirms Guidance

TriNet Group ( (TNET) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TriNet Group presented to its investors.

TriNet Group, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, offering services such as payroll, employee benefits, and compliance consulting. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, TriNet announced a total revenue of $1.2 billion, marking a slight decrease of 2% compared to the same period last year. Despite facing a challenging SMB business environment, the company achieved its highest ever customer net promoter score and maintained customer retention above historical averages.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in net income to $34 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, from $45 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted net income also saw a slight decline to $55 million, or $1.11 per diluted share. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted EBITDA was reported at $100 million, representing a margin of 8.2%. The average number of worksite employees decreased by 6% to approximately 335,000.

TriNet reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting total revenues between $4.95 billion and $5.14 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 7% to 9%. The company remains focused on its growth initiatives and disciplined pricing strategies, aiming to enhance its service delivery model and product investments to benefit its customers.

Looking ahead, TriNet’s management remains optimistic about achieving the high end of its full-year earnings guidance, despite ongoing challenges in the broader SMB environment. The company is poised for an improving growth trajectory in the coming quarters, driven by its strategic initiatives and strong customer relationships.

