Trimble Announces $800 Million Share Buyback Program

Trimble (TRMB) has released an update.

The Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for the Company, allowing for the buyback of up to $800 million in common stock, effective immediately. This program supersedes the previous $750 million authorization, of which $115.3 million was unused and is now nullified. The repurchases can occur through various methods and may be halted, altered, or stopped at the Company’s discretion without notice.

