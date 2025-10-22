Trigon Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Addana Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Trigon Metals Inc ( (TSE:TM) ).

Trigon Metals Inc. has announced the start of its first drilling campaign at the Addana Project in southern Morocco, targeting silver-lead polymetallic vein systems. The project aims to confirm the continuity and grade of mineralized veins, with the potential to expand vertically and laterally, enhancing Trigon’s position in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TM) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trigon Metals Inc stock, see the TSE:TM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TM is a Underperform.

Trigon Metals Inc faces significant financial instability, with negative profitability and high leverage, impacting its overall stock score. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while the valuation suffers due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Although corporate events suggest potential strategic shifts providing financial flexibility, operational challenges pose risks. The overall score reflects these significant challenges, suggesting caution for potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TM stock, click here.

More about Trigon Metals Inc

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company focusing on copper and silver holdings in Africa. In Morocco, it is advancing the Addana Project, known for silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and the Silver Hill copper prospect. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Average Trading Volume: 39,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.53M

See more insights into TM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue