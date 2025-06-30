Trigiant Group Secures Major Contract with China Tower for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Trigiant Group Ltd. ( (HK:1300) ) is now available.

Trigiant Group Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Jiangsu Trigiant Technology Co., Ltd., has successfully secured a significant contract with China Tower Corporation Limited for the supply of power cables for the year 2025. This achievement positions Trigiant Technology as a leading supplier, having been awarded 30% of the tender, and underscores the company’s strategic role in advancing 5G infrastructure development. The successful bid is expected to strengthen Trigiant’s market position and enhance its relationship with China Tower, a major client, potentially impacting future business opportunities.

Trigiant Group Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on the production and supply of cables and related products. The company is known for its involvement in infrastructure projects, particularly those related to 5G technology.

