Trigg Minerals to Host Investor Webinar on Antimony Canyon Project

Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced an Investor Webinar to discuss the Exploration Target for its Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, USA. This project is a key part of Trigg’s strategy to lead the resurgence of antimony supply from reliable Western sources, positioning the company strategically in the market. The webinar will provide insights into the project’s potential impact on the company’s operations and its positioning within the industry.

More about Trigg Mining Ltd.

Trigg Minerals Limited is focused on advancing antimony development in two Tier-1 jurisdictions, aiming to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. The company operates the Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, USA, one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped antimony systems in the country, and the Wild Cattle Creek deposit in Australia, which hosts a significant JORC 2012 Mineral Resource.

Average Trading Volume: 24,718,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$70.96M

