Trigg Minerals Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) has issued an announcement.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the remuneration report, the election and re-election of directors, approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, and ratification of prior share issues. The outcomes of these resolutions could significantly impact the company’s governance and financial strategies moving forward.

More about Trigg Mining Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 21,322,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$207.2M

