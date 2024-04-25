Trifast plc Surpasses FY24 Financial Expectations

Trifast plc (GB:TRI) has released an update.

Trifast plc, a leading provider of industrial fastenings, has reported a solid trading performance for FY24, surpassing revenue and profitability expectations set in January despite challenging market conditions. The company is progressing with its Operational Improvement programme, including Project Atlas and the consolidation of UK sites, which is expected to enhance efficiency and aid in demand recovery. With a strong focus on cash management, the company has reduced debt and remains confident in its business model for the medium term.

