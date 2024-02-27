Tricon Residential Posts Q4 Loss, Plans Sale

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has released an update.

Tricon Residential Inc. experienced a challenging fourth quarter in 2023, reporting a net loss from continuing operations of $35.5 million and a decrease in Core FFO per share by 51.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the losses, the company saw a 6.2% increase in same home NOI growth year-over-year and acquired 264 homes. Additionally, a significant transaction with Blackstone is set to take place in Q2 2024, involving the acquisition of Tricon’s outstanding common shares, potentially leading to the company’s delisting from stock exchanges.

