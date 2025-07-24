TriCo Bancshares Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trico Bancshares ( (TCBK) ) has issued an update.

TriCo Bancshares, a financial institution based in Chico, California, reported a net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, with a diluted EPS of $0.84, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company experienced growth in loan and deposit balances, which contributed to a rise in net interest income and a stable net interest margin. The executive team highlighted the company’s strong credit quality and efficiency improvements, anticipating continued financial growth through the remainder of the year.

Spark’s Take on TCBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TCBK is a Outperform.

Trico Bancshares’ strong financial performance and commitment to dividends are key strengths, providing a solid foundation for stability. Technical analysis indicates a stable stock performance, though momentum is weak. Valuation metrics suggest moderate growth potential, while corporate events reinforce shareholder value.

