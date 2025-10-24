Tribune Resources Releases FY2026 Q1 EKJV Exploration Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribune Resources Limited ( (AU:TBR) ) has shared an update.

Tribune Resources Limited has released its Quarterly EKJV Exploration Report for FY2026 Quarter 1, detailing activities in the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) area. The report, approved by the company’s board, highlights Tribune’s 36.75% stake in the venture, which is strategically positioned near Kalgoorlie, a significant mining hub. This exploration update is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s ongoing operations and potential future developments in the region.

Tribune Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, with a focus on gold exploration and production. It operates primarily in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, collaborating with partners like Evolution Mining Limited and Rand Mining Limited in joint ventures.

