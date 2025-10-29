Tribeca Resources Expands Chilean Copper Portfolio with Jiguata Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hansa Resources ( (TSE:TRBC) ).

Tribeca Resources Corporation has signed a definitive option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jiguata Porphyry Copper property in northern Chile over five years. This acquisition is part of Tribeca’s strategy to expand its portfolio of high-potential copper projects, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing interest in copper exploration. The Jiguata Property is strategically located near major mining operations and features significant exploration targets. The agreement includes staged cash payments and a commitment to conduct extensive drilling, reflecting Tribeca’s commitment to enhancing its industry positioning and offering potential benefits to stakeholders.

Tribeca Resources Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on copper exploration and development. The company is engaged in advancing copper projects in Chile, with a particular emphasis on the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt.

