Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. Releases Estimated NTA Backing Per Share

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) has issued an announcement.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. has released its estimated net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of November 7, 2025, with pre-tax and post-tax values at $2.51 and $2.43, respectively. These figures are indicative and based on previous monthly reports, with the full performance of the company’s portfolio to be disclosed in the monthly NTA statement. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to provide transparency to its stakeholders regarding its financial standing, although it notes that the performance of private credit and unlisted assets cannot be accurately estimated on a weekly basis.

More about Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on investments in equities and private credit related to natural resources. The company is involved in managing a portfolio that includes both listed and unlisted assets, with a market focus on leveraging opportunities within the global natural resources industry.

Average Trading Volume: 225,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

