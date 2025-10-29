Treasure Global Inc. Enters Strategic Consultancy Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Treasure Global, Inc. ( (TGL) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Treasure Global Inc. entered into a management consultancy agreement with Astute All Advisory Ltd, a Malaysian company. This agreement, lasting for 24 months, involves Astute All Advisory Ltd providing management consultancy and business strategy planning services to Treasure Global Inc. The agreement outlines a service fee of $1,500,000, which Treasure Global Inc. can pay in cash or in common stock at a rate of $0.90 per share. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance Treasure Global Inc.’s management capabilities and strategic planning, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGL is a Neutral.

Treasure Global, Inc. faces significant financial challenges, with strong revenue growth overshadowed by profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Treasure Global, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,946,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.29M

