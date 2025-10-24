Treasure Global Acquires AI Server in Recent Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, Treasure Global Inc. entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Nexe Cloud Limited for the acquisition of an AI server, valued at $750,000. The payment involves a combination of cash and company shares, with the transaction expected to impact the company’s technological capabilities and market competitiveness. Additionally, on October 21, 2025, Treasure Global Inc. signed a service agreement with Weshare Management SDN BHD for the provision of certain services over a two-year period, valued at $1,500,000, to be paid in company shares. This agreement aims to enhance the company’s service offerings and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (TGL) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasure Global, Inc. stock, see the TGL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TGL is a Neutral.

Treasure Global, Inc. is facing significant financial and technical challenges. The most impactful factors are the company’s weak financial performance characterized by declining revenue, persistent losses, and liquidity issues, alongside a bearish technical analysis outlook. The negative valuation metrics further exacerbate the risk profile of the stock.

Average Trading Volume: 2,489,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.42M

