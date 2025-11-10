Treasure Factory Reports Strong October Sales and Strategic Store Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3093) ) has provided an announcement.

In October 2025, Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales, with all stores achieving 115.9% and existing stores 106.6% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by strong sales of autumn and winter clothing, increased demand for fashion goods, and continued interest in hobby and outdoor products. The company also opened three new stores while closing one, indicating a strategic expansion and consolidation of its retail presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3093) stock is a Hold with a Yen1946.00 price target.

More about Treasure Factory Co., Ltd.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of fashion, hobby, sporting, and outdoor goods. The company is known for its chain of stores across Japan, offering a variety of products to meet diverse consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 206,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen40.26B

