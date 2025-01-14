Treasure Factory Reports Strong December Sales Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3093) ) has provided an announcement.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for December 2024, with a 108.9% rise in existing stores and a 119.4% increase overall compared to the previous year. The growth was driven by favorable sales in winter apparel and home appliances due to colder weather, alongside strong performance across various product categories owing to stable weather conditions.

More about Treasure Factory Co., Ltd.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, with a focus on second-hand goods. The company is known for its general and fashion-focused stores, offering a diverse range of products including apparel, home appliances, and various branded and hobby-related items.

YTD Price Performance: -1.06%

Average Trading Volume: 218,915

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen33.57B

For an in-depth examination of 3093 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.