Travis Perkins Faces Q1 Revenue Decline Amid Economic Challenges

Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) has released an update.

Travis Perkins plc reported a dip in first quarter revenue by 3.7%, as the construction industry grapples with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. The General Merchant business managed to increase market share despite a sector-wide decline in sales volumes, while Toolstation UK’s revenue fell by 0.9% amidst weak demand. The company is implementing cost-saving measures, including staff reductions, and plans to update on further progress in its half-year results.

For further insights into GB:TPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.