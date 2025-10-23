Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Travel + Leisure Co. ( (TNL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Travel + Leisure Co. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Travel + Leisure Co., a prominent leisure travel company, offers a diverse range of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands, catering to modern travelers worldwide. The company reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing strong performance and strategic advancements.

In the third quarter of 2025, Travel + Leisure Co. achieved a net income of $111 million, translating to $1.67 diluted earnings per share, on a net revenue of $1.04 billion. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $266 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.80. Notably, the Vacation Ownership segment saw a 6% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $876 million, with a significant 10% rise in volume per guest.

The company continued to enhance shareholder value by returning $106 million through dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, Travel + Leisure Co. made notable strides in its multi-brand strategy, launching the Eddie Bauer Adventure Club and announcing a new Sports Illustrated Resort in Chicago, aimed at expanding its audience reach and strengthening its brand portfolio.

Looking ahead, Travel + Leisure Co. has increased the mid-point of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $975 million, with a new range of $965 million to $985 million. The company remains focused on executing its strategy to drive long-term value for shareholders, leveraging its robust brand portfolio and expanding its market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue