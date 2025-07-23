Travel + Leisure Co Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Travel + Leisure Co ( (TNL) ).

On July 23, 2025, Travel + Leisure Co. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $108 million and a 6% year-over-year increase in vacation ownership revenue. The company announced strong growth in volume per guest and tour flow, and it returned $107 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, the company extended its credit facilities and completed a $300 million securitization transaction, indicating a robust financial position. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance and highlighted new projects in Orlando, Nashville, and Indonesia, showcasing its strategic growth and diversification efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNL) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Travel + Leisure Co stock, see the TNL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TNL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TNL is a Neutral.

The company exhibits strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, financial risks from negative equity and technical overbought signals temper the outlook. Positive corporate events and a solid earnings call contribute to a favorable score.

To see Spark’s full report on TNL stock, click here.

More about Travel + Leisure Co

Travel + Leisure Co. is a leading company in the leisure travel industry, primarily focusing on vacation ownership and travel membership services. The company is known for its multi-brand strategy and partnerships, which include projects like Margaritaville Vacation Club, Sports Illustrated Resorts, and Accor Vacation Club.

Average Trading Volume: 654,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.84B

For an in-depth examination of TNL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue