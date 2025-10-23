TransUnion Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TransUnion ( (TRU) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, TransUnion announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting an 8% increase in total revenue to $1,170 million compared to the previous year. The company experienced significant growth in its U.S. Financial Services and Emerging Verticals segments, with revenue growth of 19% and 7.5%, respectively. TransUnion also increased its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion, reflecting strong earnings growth and improved cash flow. The company raised its 2025 financial guidance, now expecting revenue growth of 8 to 8.5%, supported by stable U.S. lending trends and strong commercial momentum. This performance underscores TransUnion’s robust market positioning and its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TRU) stock is a Buy with a $121.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TransUnion stock, see the TRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRU is a Outperform.

TransUnion’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are offset by bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio, suggesting caution. The company’s robust growth and innovation are promising, but market conditions and valuation concerns temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TRU stock, click here.

More about TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides credit information and information management services. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing data solutions to businesses and consumers to help them make informed decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,303,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.77B

Find detailed analytics on TRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue