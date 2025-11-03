TransThera Sciences Partners with Neurocrine for NLRP3 Inhibitors Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc. ( (HK:2617) ) has shared an announcement.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. has announced a collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop NLRP3 inhibitors, a preclinical asset aimed at treating multiple diseases. This agreement grants Neurocrine exclusive rights outside Greater China, while TransThera retains rights within Greater China. The deal includes potential milestone payments up to $881.5 million, reflecting significant financial and strategic implications for both companies as they seek to expand their market presence and technological capabilities.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a joint stock company based in China, focusing on the development of pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in the research and development of innovative therapies, particularly in the area of NLRP3 inhibitors for treating multiple diseases.

