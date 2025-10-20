TransThera Sciences Announces H Share Full Circulation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc. ( (HK:2617) ) is now available.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. has announced its plan to convert 44,971,128 domestic shares into H shares, representing approximately 11.33% of the company’s total issued shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance the liquidity and marketability of its shares by listing them on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, pending necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing). Inc.

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, with a market focus on converting domestic shares into H shares for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,115,807

