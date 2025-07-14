Transaction Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) has provided an update.

Transaction Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the nine months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 9.9% year-on-year to ¥20,773 million. The company also saw improvements in operating profit and ordinary profit, indicating a strong operational performance. The equity-to-asset ratio improved to 84.9%, reflecting a solid financial position. The company announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share to ¥55.00, signaling confidence in its future earnings potential. This financial growth and dividend forecast suggest a stable outlook for stakeholders and reinforce the company’s competitive position in the financial industry.

Transaction Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, with a strong emphasis on maintaining a robust equity-to-asset ratio.

Average Trading Volume: 54,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.03B

