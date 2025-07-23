Transaction Co., Ltd. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Transaction Co., Ltd. announced its plan to repurchase up to 650,000 of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system at a price of ¥2,478 per share. This move, resolved by the company’s Board of Directors, aims to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s capital structure effectively.

Transaction Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is involved in repurchasing its own shares, indicating a focus on financial management and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 53,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen76.49B

