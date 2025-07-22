Transaction Co., Ltd. Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Transaction Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic decision to repurchase and cancel up to 650,000 of its own shares, valued at a maximum of 1.95 billion yen, as part of its policy to return profits to shareholders and improve capital efficiency. This move is aimed at balancing growth investments and internal reserves, while also considering the impact on supply and demand related to a secondary offering of shares.

Transaction Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, focusing on enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers such as share repurchases and cancellations to maintain financial soundness and improve capital efficiency.

