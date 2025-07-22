Transaction Co., Ltd. Announces Secondary Offering of Shares to Enhance Market Liquidity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ).

Transaction Co., Ltd. has announced a secondary offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock. The offering, which includes shares from key stakeholders such as Satoshi Ishikawa and the Development Bank of Japan Inc., is aimed at optimizing the company’s financial structure and enhancing market liquidity. The selling price will be determined based on market demand, with the process managed by underwriters. This move is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing share liquidity and attracting more investors.

Transaction Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company is involved in offering financial services and products, focusing on stock offerings and related financial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 53,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen76.17B

