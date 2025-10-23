TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. Amends Articles to Boost Entertainment IP Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) has provided an announcement.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. announced plans to amend its Articles of Incorporation to support its new medium-term management plan, which emphasizes the growth of its entertainment IP business. The company aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for anime and game character goods by forming alliances and expanding its business activities in this sector, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder value.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on leveraging intellectual property (IP) related to Japanese anime and game characters. The company aims to expand its market presence by forming strategic alliances and engaging in businesses that utilize entertainment IP.

