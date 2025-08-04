Traka Resources Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Traka Resources Limited ( (AU:TKL) ) just unveiled an update.

Traka Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Nicholas Katris as a new director, effective from August 4, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Katris currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in contracts related to the company.

More about Traka Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$2.13M

Find detailed analytics on TKL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue