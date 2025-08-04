Traka Resources Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Traka Resources Limited ( (AU:TKL) ) just unveiled an update.
Traka Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Nicholas Katris as a new director, effective from August 4, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Katris currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in contracts related to the company.
More about Traka Resources Limited
Current Market Cap: A$2.13M
