Traka Resources Announces Director Departure and Securities Interests

Traka Resources Limited ( (AU:TKL) ) has shared an update.

Traka Resources Limited has announced the cessation of Harvey Kaplan as a director effective August 4, 2025. The notice details Kaplan’s interests in the company’s securities, including 12,500,000 unlisted options and 60,000,000 performance rights held through Harshell Investments Pty Ltd. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and future business decisions.

Traka Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$2.13M

