Tractor Supply Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Tractor Supply Company ( (TSCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tractor Supply Company presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., specializes in serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and pet enthusiasts with a wide range of products for rural living. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Tractor Supply Company announced a record net sales increase of 7.2% to $3.72 billion, driven by growth in comparable store sales and new store openings. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose to $0.49, reflecting a solid performance in line with expectations. Key financial highlights include a 3.9% increase in comparable store sales and a gross profit rise of 7.7% to $1.39 billion. The company also opened 29 new stores and repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock. Looking ahead, Tractor Supply has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 guidance, projecting net sales growth between 4.6% and 5.6% and comparable store sales growth between 1.4% and 2.4%. The company remains focused on enhancing customer experience and expanding capabilities as part of its Life Out Here 2030 strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue