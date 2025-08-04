TPXimpact Holdings Updates Incentive Plans for FY25 and FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TPXimpact Holdings PLC ( (GB:TPX) ).

TPXimpact Holdings PLC announced amendments to its FY25 Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), clarifying that the share options will be exercisable on 1 August 2027, contingent on performance conditions like TSR, EPS, and ESG targets. The company also detailed its FY25 Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and FY26 LTIP, with significant share options granted to its executive directors, reflecting a strategic focus on aligning management incentives with long-term performance goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TPX) stock is a Buy with a £72.00 price target.



According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:TPX is a Neutral.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC faces significant challenges with profitability and valuation, marked by ongoing net losses and a negative P/E ratio. However, the company exhibits strengths in cash flow improvements and a stable balance sheet. Positive corporate actions, like the Share Incentive Plan and new CFO appointment, offer potential for recovery and stability.



More about TPXimpact Holdings PLC

TPXimpact Holdings PLC is a technology-enabled services company focused on people-powered digital transformation. It collaborates with organizations to accelerate positive change, primarily serving the UK public services sector, which constitutes over 90% of its client base.

Average Trading Volume: 91,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.89M



