TPT Global Tech Strengthens Finances with Strategic Equity Deals

TPT Global Tech Inc (TPTW) has released an update.

TPT Global Tech, Inc. has secured a financial boost by entering into a Standby Equity Commitment Agreement with MacRab LLC, allowing the company to sell up to $3 million in common stock over a two-year period. The agreement sets the purchase price at 90% of the common stock’s average lowest volume weighted price post-clearing, with the company also incurring finder’s fees for each transaction. Additionally, they’ve agreed to a Registration Rights Agreement to register the stock for the investor’s resale, emphasizing the transaction’s private nature and the investor’s accredited status. These strategic moves come alongside press releases announcing partnerships and funding to enhance their VuMe Super App and fortify TPT Global Tech’s financial standing.

