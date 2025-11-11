TPG Telecom’s Shareholders Approve Capital Return

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
TPG Telecom Limited ( (AU:TPG) ) just unveiled an update.
TPG Telecom Limited announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where a resolution for the return of capital to ordinary shareholders was passed. The resolution saw overwhelming support, with 99.93% of votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder approval and potentially positive implications for shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TPG) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TPG Telecom Limited stock, see the AU:TPG Stock Forecast page.
More about TPG Telecom Limited
TPG Telecom Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile and fixed broadband services. The company primarily focuses on serving the Australian market with a strong emphasis on delivering reliable and affordable telecommunications solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 1,290,007
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$10.51B
