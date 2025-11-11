TPG Telecom’s Shareholders Approve Capital Return

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TPG Telecom Limited ( (AU:TPG) ) just unveiled an update.

TPG Telecom Limited announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where a resolution for the return of capital to ordinary shareholders was passed. The resolution saw overwhelming support, with 99.93% of votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder approval and potentially positive implications for shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TPG) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TPG Telecom Limited stock, see the AU:TPG Stock Forecast page.

More about TPG Telecom Limited

TPG Telecom Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile and fixed broadband services. The company primarily focuses on serving the Australian market with a strong emphasis on delivering reliable and affordable telecommunications solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,290,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.51B

For an in-depth examination of TPG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue