TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

An announcement from TP ICap ( (GB:TCAP) ) is now available.

TP ICAP Group PLC has announced the purchase of 20,000 of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 256.30 to 256.50 pence per share. This transaction is part of their Share Buyback Programme, which results in the company’s current total of 795,390,932 ordinary shares, of which 37,983,699 are held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights held by shareholders.

More about TP ICap

YTD Price Performance: 40.96%

Average Trading Volume: 2,038,613

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.93B

