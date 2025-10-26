Toyota Tsusho Expands African Mobility Business with Increased Investment in Ghana Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toyota Tsusho ( (JP:8015) ) has shared an update.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has announced an additional capital contribution to its subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana Co. Limited (TTMG), making it a specified subsidiary. This move, involving a USD 55 million investment, aims to expand its mobility business in Ghana, leveraging CFAO’s network in Africa. The impact on Toyota Tsusho’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2026 is expected to be negligible.

More about Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation operates in the trading and investment industry, focusing on sectors such as automotive, chemicals, and electronics. It provides services and products that cater to the mobility business, leveraging its extensive network and market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 64.30%

Average Trading Volume: 2,160,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4761.3B

