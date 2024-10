Toyokumo, Inc. (JP:4058) has released an update.

Toyokumo, Inc. reports a consistent increase in monthly and cumulative sales throughout FY2024, with September sales reaching 270 million yen, marking a year-over-year growth of approximately 125%. These preliminary figures, which could be subject to future revisions, indicate a steady financial performance by the company.

