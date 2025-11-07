Toyobo Co. Announces Correction to Financial Report for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Toyobo Co ( (JP:3101) ) is now available.

Toyobo Co., Ltd. announced a correction to its Consolidated Financial Report for the year ended March 31, 2025, initially released on May 12, 2025. The correction addresses an error in the net sales and profit or loss by reportable segment section of the report. This adjustment is crucial for stakeholders as it impacts the financial assessment of the company’s performance across various segments, including films, life sciences, and environmental materials.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3101) stock is a Hold with a Yen1191.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toyobo Co stock, see the JP:3101 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toyobo Co

Toyobo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing films, life sciences products, environmental and functional materials, functional textiles, and real estate services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 3101.

YTD Price Performance: 21.81%

Average Trading Volume: 378,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.5B

