Toyo Tanso Reports Decline in Financial Performance for First Half of 2025

The latest announcement is out from Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5310) ).

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales decreasing by 12.6% and operating profit dropping by 33.9% compared to the same period last year. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, anticipating a 9.6% decrease in net sales and a 49.8% decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenging market conditions and potential impacts on stakeholders.

More about Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of carbon and graphite products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing high-quality materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 118,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen100.9B

