Toyo Construction Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

An update from Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1890) ) is now available.
Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 28.5% compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in total assets and equity, the company maintained a stable financial position, and its comprehensive income nearly doubled, indicating strong operational performance and positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2026.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1890) stock is a Buy with a Yen1988.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:1890 Stock Forecast page.
More about Toyo Construction Co., Ltd.
Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on various construction services and projects, contributing significantly to infrastructure development.
Average Trading Volume: 616,668
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen163.6B
