Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1890) ) has shared an announcement.

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a significant year-on-year increase in net sales by 18.5% to 40,030 million yen. The company also returned to profitability with an operating profit of 634 million yen, compared to a loss in the same period last year. This positive performance indicates a strong recovery and improved financial health, potentially enhancing its market position and providing positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Toyo Construction Co., Ltd.

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive construction services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 659,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.2B

