TOYO Co., Ltd Secures $60 Million Photovoltaic Module Deal

An update from TOYO Co Ltd ( (TOYO) ) is now available.

On July 2, 2025, TOYO Solar Texas LLC, a subsidiary of TOYO Co., Ltd, entered into a significant module supply and purchase agreement with New Leaf Energy Buyer, Inc. This agreement involves the sale of 380,380 photovoltaic modules for approximately $60 million, with the contract set to expire on December 31, 2025. TOYO Co., Ltd has also provided a parent guaranty to support its subsidiary’s obligations under this agreement. This deal is expected to enhance TOYO’s market presence and operational capacity in the renewable energy sector.

TOYO Co Ltd’s overall stock score is influenced by strong profitability but hindered by cash flow challenges and recent negative market sentiment following earnings. Technical indicators suggest potential for recovery, though valuation is only moderate. The absence of dividend yield and guidance adds uncertainty, impacting the overall score.

More about TOYO Co Ltd

TOYO Co., Ltd is a company involved in the manufacture and distribution of photovoltaic modules and components, primarily focusing on the U.S. market through its subsidiary, TOYO Solar Texas LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 20,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $204.9M

