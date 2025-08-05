Towngas Smart Energy Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Towngas China Co ( (HK:1083) ) has provided an announcement.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to approve and publish its unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1083) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Towngas China Co stock, see the HK:1083 Stock Forecast page.

More about Towngas China Co

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on gas and renewable energy solutions. The company provides a range of services related to gas supply and renewable energy, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 7,820,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.79B

