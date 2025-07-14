Towngas Smart Energy Adjusts Convertible Bonds Conversion Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Towngas China Co ( (HK:1083) ) is now available.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited has announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its Convertible Bonds, reducing it from HK$6.06 to HK$5.94 per share. This adjustment follows the payment of dividends and the issuance of scrip shares, allowing for an increase in the maximum number of shares to be issued upon full conversion of the bonds. The adjustment is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and liquidity.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing gas and renewable energy solutions. The company is involved in the distribution and sale of gas and the development of renewable energy projects, positioning itself as a key player in the energy market.

