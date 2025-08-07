Towa Pharmaceutical Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Towa Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4553) ) has shared an update.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 4.1% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profits, with operating profit decreasing by 8.2% and ordinary profit falling by 54.0%. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 7.9% increase in net sales and a 16.2% rise in operating profit, despite a projected decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent. This mixed financial performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4553) stock is a Hold with a Yen3200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Towa Pharmaceutical Co stock, see the JP:4553 Stock Forecast page.

More about Towa Pharmaceutical Co

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and sale of generic drugs, contributing to the healthcare sector by providing cost-effective medication options.

Average Trading Volume: 136,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen165.9B

