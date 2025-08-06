Towa Pharmaceutical Reports Minor Fire Incident at Yamagata Plant

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Towa Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4553) ) has provided an announcement.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a fire incident at its Yamagata Plant’s First Solid Dosage Building, which was promptly extinguished with no injuries and minimal material damage. The fire, caused by static electricity igniting dust in a machine room, led to temporary disruptions, but production and shipments are resuming with no expected long-term impact on business performance.

More about Towa Pharmaceutical Co

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production of generic drugs. The company is known for its solid dosage forms and has a significant market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 137,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen165.6B

