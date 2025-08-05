Towa Bank Reports Unrealized Losses with No Impact on Financial Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Towa Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8558) ) has provided an announcement.

Towa Bank, Ltd. reported unrealized losses on held-to-maturity debt securities amounting to ¥2,846 million as of the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Despite these losses, the bank stated that there will be no impact on its financial results or dividend forecasts for the fiscal year, indicating stability in its financial outlook.

More about Towa Bank, Ltd.

Towa Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services and securities management. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and provides a range of financial products to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 178,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.75B

