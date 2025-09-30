Touyun Biotech Group Implements Strategic Measures to Address Financial Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Touyun Tech Group ( (HK:1332) ) has shared an announcement.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has announced several strategic measures to address a disclaimer of opinion on its financial statements. These measures include launching new health products, securing financial support from directors and shareholders, obtaining new loans, and negotiating loan extensions. Additionally, the company is exploring options to increase working capital through asset disposals and enhancing product distribution through partnerships with supermarket chains and collaborations with Key Opinion Leaders. These initiatives aim to resolve uncertainties related to the company’s going concern status and improve its financial stability.

More about China Touyun Tech Group

Touyun Biotech Group Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of health products. The company aims to expand its customer base and revenue streams by targeting various customer groups as health consciousness rises.

Average Trading Volume: 521,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$280.6M

Find detailed analytics on 1332 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue